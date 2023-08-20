Ethiopia: PM Abiy Congratulates Victorious Ethiopian Athletes at World Athletics Championship

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has congratulated Ethiopian athletes who once again raised the flag high in the 10,000 meter race at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

"Proud daughters of Ethiopia raise the flag once again at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest. A sweep for Ethiopia in the women's 10,000m!" Abiy twitted.

Ethiopian athletes made victory by winning Gold, Silver and Bronze in 10,000 meters Women race at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last night.

Accordingly, Gudaf Tsegay, Letesenbet Gidey and Ejgayehu Taye won Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively.