Tanzania: Zanzibar Edges to End Water Woes

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR : THE Zanzibar Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals Mr Shaibu Hassan Kaduara has said that the government is determined to quickly resolve water problems in many islands, starting next month.

He said that the ongoing implementation of the 2022-2027 Zanzibar Water Investment Programme which started last year, along with other water projects supported by development partners such as India, have already been getting closer to success.

The minister said this at the closing of the '2023 Zanzibar Water Conference' held here, where he emphasised the need for close cooperation from residents to ensure smooth implementation of water projects to address water shortage facing some areas in Zanzibar.

"We have been progressing well in execution of water projects and soon, starting September this year, many areas will start receiving reliable supply of water upon completion of the projects," Mr Kaduara said.

According to the current statistics from the Zanzibar Water Authority (ZAWA), the daily average demand for water is 240 million litres but the current water production stands at 146 million litres of water for its growing population of 1.8 million (2022 national census).

Mr Kaduara said the 2023 Water Conference which was opened by President Hussein Mwinyi last Wednesday was an achievement towards improvement of water supply in Zanzibar.

He said his ministry is fully committed to end water woes in both Unguja and Pemba and that the efforts are backed by President Mwinyi and Union President Samia Suluhu Hassan who is determined to end water woes in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Minister for Water in the Union government, Ms Maryprisca Mahundi also attended the Zanzibar water conference, saying her ministry will strengthen cooperation with Zanzibar to improve water supply in both parties of the union.

The conference organised by the Zanzibar Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals, Southern African Development Community (SADC), Groundwater Management Institute (GwMI), Global Water Partnership (GWP) Southern Africa, Tanzania Water Partnership (TWP), Hekima Ni Uhuru & IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, was attended by participants from more than twenty countries.

The participants included water stakeholders who exchanged ideas, shared experience, and showcase their products or services while identifying potential collaborative opportunities.

It was the second conference held at a time when Zanzibar was celebrating their World Water Champion Dr Mwinyi who was awarded the 'Global VIP Water Changemakers Award' at the 2023 UN Water Conference.

The global recognition award is bestowed to national leaders who have demonstrated high-level leadership and commitment in initiating climate resilient water investments at country level. The Global VIP Changemakers Award is coordinated by the World Bank, GWP and Korea Water Corporation (Korea-K).