South Africa: Beyond the Match - a Good Weekend for Springbok Rugby

analysis

Ahead of the World Cup, South Africa could not have hoped for a better weekend, with South Africa's record-breaking win over Wales being just one of the positives.

The victory was not unexpected. Wales have been struggling for months ahead of the World Cup anyway, and their build-up to the match could not have been worse. On a day when they needed to be at the top of their game they were sputtering to a stall from the first five minutes. This can't be an easy time for coach Warren Gatland.

Memes about the score of 16-52 and Wales blaming Jan van Riebeeck are already all over social media.

But there are other smaller, but very important victories for the Boks, that warm the heart of any Bok supporter.

➤ Firstly, of course, is Captain Siya Kolisi's performance. Not only was he right in the thick of things from the beginning, he didn't show any signs of rustiness. It appears that his training has been exactly right. He was strong and sharp. Was there a slight limp when he came off after the first half? Hopefully not. His performance also bodes well for the (possible) return of Handré Pollard. Pollard will have to be as sharp as a razor if he comes back, because it might just be in one of the crunch World Cup matches.

➤ The overall conduct of the Boks was exceptional. The team did nothing to make the ref go for his pocket. Damian Willemse's yellow card was justified, but he handled it well. Overall, there were no displays of bad temper. Bongi Mbonambi must have enjoyed being captain against Argentina, because he spent a lot of time in referee Andrew Brace's face yesterday. Although he was right most of the time, it is never a good idea to explain the rules of rugby to the ref - and to carry on making the same point over and over can become hazardous. But that's not a train smash. He'll learn.

➤ The handling was fast and slick. There was no fumbling of the ball. Clearly, the coaches have focused on basic ball skills and that is great news.

➤ On the other hand, of course there are concerns about Manie Libbok. Although his general play was good, his kicking, both off the tee and in open play, is really not up to international standard. He is being measured (as he should) against the likes of Richie Mo'unga and Finn Russell, and he is not in their league. It's a tough world out there.

➤ Canan Moodie's man of the match award was no surprise. He deserved it, but it could have gone to Pieter-Steph du Toit, RG Snyman or just about anybody else. Moodie was better than anybody in the Bok team under the high ball, but he was about the only one. We can't afford to be tentative when we face the All Blacks's rampaging Barrett brothers and we seemed uncertain every time. There's work to be done.

➤ And if you're still wondering if Siya is a great captain, this is what he said about Wales after the match: "We understand what they're going through. They could have given up but they kept on fighting. The people of Wales should be proud of them."