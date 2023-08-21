Africa: Letsile Tebogo Puts Africa On the Podium!

It was nothing compared to Usain Bolt's record of 9.58 set in 2009, but the world of track and field athletics has a new king; Noah Lyles.

A true showman and a rockstar of the track, the US athlete has the talent to boot.

In one of the most open races in championship athletics, Lyles blazed the track to take the championship gold in 9.83s.

But the biggest revelation to the fast sprinters has been 20-year-old Letsile Tebogo of Botswana (9.87), who tracked Lyles to the very end, earning himself a silver medal.

Scrolla.Africa recently identified the youngster as one ofthose athletes who will make Africa shine at the games in Budapest, Hungary.

His latest feat has made him the first sprinter from Africa to win a medal in the 100m event in the world championships.

It has now become a habit for Tebogo to track Lyles in both the 100m and 200m events during various meetings in the Diamond League calendar.

In July, Tebogo won the 200m in the Diamond League in Lausanne in Switzerland with a time of 20.01.

But it was during the London Diamond League meeting on 30 July that Lyles got to respect Tebogo, who pushed him to a new record of 19.47 in the 200m.

In that race Tebogo set the area record for the African continent, clocking 19.50m in the 200m race.

The world will once again be treated to the Lyles and Tebogo spectacle when the two compete in the 200m event at the Budapest 2023 games.

Lyles will go on to compete in the 4x100 relay to complete a possible triple of gold medals which would officially declare him the reigning king.

But don't hold your breath. Lyles' fastest times on the track are among the slowest in modern athletics.

Lyles won the 100m on Sunday in the exact time of 9.83s set by Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson back in 1987.

Numerous sprinters -- Maurice Greene 9.79, Tim Montgomery 9.78, Justin Gatlin 9.77, Asafa Powell 9.74 -- who were not as fast as Bolt, have recorded much faster times over the past two decades.

Earlier on Sunday, Akani Simbine, South Africa's great ambassador of Mzansi's track and field team, false started and was disqualified in the semi-finals.