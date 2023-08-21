South Africa: IEC Raises Concerns Over Impact Independent Candidate Concourt Cases Could Have On Poll Timelines

20 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Dianne Hawker

IEC chairman Sy Mamabolo says that it must prepare for elections at the 'earliest possible date', which is 22 May. But it won't be able to do this until the issue of how independent candidates should be introduced to the system is adequately dealt with.

The question of how many seats independent candidates should be allowed to contest is now before the Constitutional Court. The Independent Candidates Association (ICA) says independents should be allowed to contest as many as 350 seats, while Parliament argues that 200 is more rational.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has warned the Constitutional Court that any change to the already amended Electoral Act could have impacts on the timelines for the 2024 national election. The IEC has chosen not to oppose the case brought by the ICA, but has submitted an explanatory affidavit that it hopes will help the court reach a decision sooner rather than later.

The ICA case is one of two before the ConCourt and for the most part, it's a case about numbers. The amended Electoral Act has split the 400 seats available in the National Assembly in half and 200 are considered "regional seats" which independent candidates can...

