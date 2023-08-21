South Africa: United Democratic Front 40th Anniversary Celebration Stresses Need for Active Citizenry

21 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Zukiswa Pikoli

There was a jubilant and reflective atmosphere at the 40th-anniversary commemoration of the United Democratic Front, with calls for active citizenry and community mobilisation.

The 40th anniversary of the founding of the United Democratic Front (UDF) was celebrated at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday. In the crowd were Struggle stalwarts Sophie de Bruyn, Mavuso Msimang, the Rev Frank Chikane, Trevor Manuel and former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki.

The event kicked off with former student leader Lulu Johnson chanting "UDF unites, apartheid divides", a slogan used by the UDF during its anti-apartheid protests. Johnson said that uniting South Africans was even more urgent today and that "progressive" young people had to reject acts of hooliganism and instead act to protect state resources such as electricity and water.

Former Weekly Mail editor Professor Anton Harber reflected on the role of the media during the anti-apartheid struggle and said that despite the violence and censorship progressive media faced during apartheid, they often found grey areas in the law to find ways of telling the stories of violence, unrest and the unlawful detention of people fighting apartheid.

Harber said that today the news media faced different challenges such as fragmentation and "struggling to survive", but at least they had the protection of the Constitution and courts against intimidation and harassment.

"We need to remind ourselves...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.