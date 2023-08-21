South Africa: Police Criticised By No-Nonsense Judge in Meyiwa Murder Trial

analysis

This week, the state made inroads in its bid to link at least one of the five men accused of shooting Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa to the murder. But the judge also criticised the police investigative work done on the night.

It is a month since the murder trial in the death of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa on 26 October 2014 was rebooted under "no-nonsense" Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, and more than a dozen state witnesses have taken the stand.

On trial are Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa. They are facing charges that include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence. They have all pleaded not guilty. But they are currently serving time or awaiting trial for unrelated crimes.

After the men were arrested in 2020, there were fears that they were made scapegoats because of pressure to make arrests in the high-profile case. The claims were backed by the initial arrest of then-dreadlocked Zamokuhle Mbatha days after Meyiwa's murder. He was later cleared of all the charges.

Meyiwa's older brother, Sifiso, has also repeatedly maintained that the five accused were not the people behind the crime, suggesting a possible cover-up by police.

But this week, state prosecutor Advocate...