Botswana: Tsogwane Implores BDP Members to Uphold Party Aspirations

Gaborone — Members of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) have been encouraged to remain steadfast in their commitment to the party manifesto.

Giving a keynote address at the BDP Gaborone regional congress Saturday, the BDP chairman, Mr Slumber Tsogwane implored members to continuously uphold the party aspirations.

Mr Tsogwane, who is also Vice President, said as the party was currently preparing for its National Council and Extraordinary Congress in Palapye, it was important for members to introspect and deliberate on all regional issues in an honest manner.

"Today's regional congress affords you, as regional members, an opportune time to share ideas and voice all your concerns in an honest and responsible manner, knowing that those resolutions will be presented and adopted at the upcoming National Council and Extraordinary National Congress in Palapye next month," he said .

He further said, 'the upcoming general elections are about our manifesto, as BDP. What have we done? Can we be trusted? What have we promised Batswana and what have we achieved? So, we have a shared responsibility to account to Batswana for them to continue to trust us'.

Mr Tsogwane therefore urged BDP Gaborone regional branch members to leave no stone unturned in their deliberations.

Some of the resolutions from the party regional congresses, the BDP chairman said, could be adopted to form part of government policies.

For that reason, he said it was imperative for regional members, of the four Gaborone regional branches; Gaborone North, Gaborone South, Gaborone Bonnington South and Gaborone Bonnington North, to come up with ideas aimed at moving the party forward.

"As BDP, we want to continue leading this country with peace and tranquility that has prevailed over the years," said the Vice President.

Mr Tsogwane also officiated at the Kanye regional congress on Saturday after addressing the Gaborone region.

BOPA