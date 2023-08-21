Tanzania: Yanga Start Brightly, Azam Limp

TANZANIA : TANZANIAN envoys in the CAF Champions League, Young Africans started their campaign brightly following their 2-0 away win over ASAS of Djibouti while other envoys, Azam lost 2-1 away to Bahir Dar in the CAF Confederation Cup, both games held on Sunday.

For Yanga, they cherished two goals from Stephanie Aziz Ki and Kennedy Musonda, who netted in each half of the tense match.

It is a good start in their campaign to do well in the Champions League with top priority being to reach the tournament's group stage.

Yanga, the finalists in the last season's Confederation Cup, were on front pedal in both halves of the game ensuring that at the sound of the final whistle, they should generate a comfortable win.

A timely assist by full-back Joyce Lomalisa was well collected in the box by Aziz Ki who coolly struck it into the back of the net to the delight of the club's fans.

Later in the second half, it was the turn of Zambian import, Musonda who sealed the business by scoring the second goal from a tight angle.

However, the 2-0 lead remained unanswered until the final whistle of the match.

The two teams will meet again at the same venue this Sunday.

"The first half was a bit difficult for us, though we managed to get an opener," remarked Yanga coach Miguel Gamondi said after the match.

He added that he was impressed with the second half performance from his charges while insisting that in the next fixture, they will be more cautious not to concede a goal.

On his part, ASAS player, Ismail Nahimana said they tried to stick to the game plan, but they were easily overpowered by their opponents.

"We still have another fresh match to play next week and we will try our best to overturn the results," he said.

In another development, despite the loss, Azam benefited from an away goal that eases them a burden in their return leg match at Azam Complex on Sunday.

The country's envoys scored through Idris Mbombo while Bahir Dar relied on a brace by Fitsum Gebre who scored in the 20th and 60th minutes of the game.

To advance Azam are tasked to win 1-0, banking on the away goal rule and basing on the squad they have, it is evident that they can make the most of their home venue.

Already, the Chamazi-based side pledged that their mission in the Confederation Cup is to play in the last 16 stage and they have a chance to achieve the feat.