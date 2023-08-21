Tanzania: Simba Grab Helm As Mtibwa, Coast Draw

DAR ES SALAAM : SIMBA comfortably claimed the Premier League helm following their 2-0 victory over Dodoma Jiji at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The win has placed Simba at the top of the league's standings with six points, six goals for and two against.

They have leapfrogged Azam who have remained with three points and four goals.

It was a continuation of Simba's perfect form at the start of the campaign as they have picked two straight wins in their two league matches hence, a good start to the Msimbazi Street Reds.

After hits and misses in the early stages of the first half, the hosts made a breakthrough in the 43rd minute via Jean Baleke who still remains among the season's potential golden boot's chasers.

He used well a timely assist from full-back Mohamed Hussein who released a nice cross into the box for the DR Congo marksman to slide it into the yawning net.

Baleke is on record to score Simba's first goal of the campaign as he opened the score-sheet in their 4-2 win over Mtibwa Sugar at Manungu Complex last week

However, as the two sides went for break, Simba were leading 1-0 lead though they missed several clear opportunities.

The second half witnessed Simba dominating the match, giving their opponents no breathing space, no wonder they excelled to score their second goal midway in the second half courtesy of substitute Moses Phiri.

Elsewhere, at Manungu Complex in Turiani, Morogoro, hosts Mtibwa Sugar were held to 1-1 draw by Coastal Union of Tanga in a thrilling encounter early yesterday.

Newly-signed player, Ibrahim Ajibu netted in the 70th minute with a stunning dropping ball to put his side momentarily upfront hoping to claim their first maximum points of the season, but that dream was only short-lived.

It was a teasing ball from Ajibu which troubled Mtibwa Sugar goalie, Mohamed Makaka, who despite his full stretch, he could not manage to punch it to safety.

Mtibwa Sugar responded positively nine minutes later as they leveled the deficit courtesy of Kassim Haruna, whose powerful strike helped his team to settle a 1-1 draw at the end.

With the outcome, both sides have managed to pocket their first point of the campaign as they suffered defeats in their opening clashes.

Today, new comers Mashujaa welcome Geita Gold at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma for another electric solo match with both sides targeting to uphold their 100 per cent run as they, respectively, won their openers.