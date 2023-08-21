Botswana: Masisi Back Home

20 August 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi (second right) being welcomed back from Luanda, Angola by Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane where he attended the 43rd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government. President Masisi said the summit presented a platform for heads of states to strategise on pooling resources together and prioritise projects that would yield regional development The President was accompanied by Ministers: Dr Lemogang Kwape of Foreign Affairs, Ms Peggy Serame of Finance, Mr Kagiso Mmusi of Defence and Security, as well as Trade and Industry's Mr Mmusi Kgafela.

