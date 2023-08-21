Tanzania: TBs, Lgas Sign Deal On Food, Premises Registration

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has signed a partnership agreement with the Local Government Authority (LGAs) in Dar es Salaam on the registration of food and cosmetics business premises.

The agreement will be dealing with various tasks including verification of premises before giving permission to operate to ensure that the business is meeting the TBS requirements which will guarantee safety in the services.

The standard authority said there are about 4,140 food stores and 1,060 of cosmetic shops from different municipalities that have been granted the permission to operate after meeting the requirements.

"TBS and the local government authorities are going to be cooperating in registering food and cosmetics buildings to ensure that only qualified premises will be allowed to conduct the business," said Eng Aman Mafuru, the Deputy Dar es Salaam Regional Administrative Secretary recently.

He said the local government authorities has wide access to the citizens including the SMEs so by making a pact with the TBS, will lead to business improvements to ensure the safety of the customers health.

Additionally, Eng Mafuru said the partnership will increase effectiveness such that services will be provided timely while 40 per cent of the collection from the operation will be taken by the City Council.

TBS's Director General, Dr Athumani Ngenya said the purpose for their partnership is to keep promoting safety in the production field to ensure that customer safety is remaining a number one priority for the authority.

Dr Ngenya added that their cooperation will help increase revenue since the number of premises will be increasing and more business will be conducted.

"As a standard authority we are obligated to protect the well-being of the citizens and to do so, we have seen it wise to join hands with the Dar es Salaam local government authorities," said Director Ngenya.