Tanzania: Expert Roots for Innovative Means in Mitigating Climate Change

20 August 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abdinego Martin

Arusha — A FOOD and agriculture expert has emphasized the significance of adopting appropriate technologies and renewable energies for mitigating climate change.

Speaking here recently, ECHO International President Dr Abram Bicksler stressed the importance of engaging in ventures that combat climate change by promoting environmentally friendly technologies and efficient stoves.

Dr Bicksler, who was addressing the first ECHO East Africa, equally expressed his satisfaction with three distinct plenary panels that centered on various innovative approaches and appropriate technologies at the gathering.

"I was very much impressed on the focus of different approaches on innovation and appropriate technologies that all centered on foliage and fuel," said the expert.

The food and agriculture expert also highlighted the principle of using ordinary items ingeniously to achieve extraordinary outcomes.

According to Dr Bicksler, the interconnectivity of food, firewood, foliage, and fuel with water cannot be understated.

He further shared insights from his research on women's and children's health, particularly in relation to smokeless and efficient stoves, addressing fuel and biomass utilization.

Dr Bicksler noted that these efforts also contribute to the overall betterment of the environment.

"This diversity plays a pivotal role in achieving food security and adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change," he added.

ECHO is an international Christian organization with headquarters in North Fort Myers, Florida.

They are dedicated to fighting world hunger through innovative options, agricultural training and networking with community leaders and missionaries in developing countries.

Working through its regional impact centers in Asia, East Africa and West Africa, the organization seeks to find sustainable options for families growing food under difficult conditions.

