Tanzania: Bolt Records Over 50 Million Rides in Dar

Bolt Tanzania celebrates a record over 50 million rides taken on the app, as it marked a decade of operations, globally.

Bolt Tanzania has also seen an eight times growth in rides since it launched its operation in the market.

Bolt Country Manager Charles Matondane said these achievements are a testament to the team's unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional product for riders and driver-partners.

"Our resolve to ensure quality, safety, and enhanced driver engagement serve as the cornerstones of our business," he said.

Furthermore, Mr Matondane said they continue to actively collaborate with regulatory bodies and stakeholders to cultivate an environment that fosters the growth of this dynamic sector.

Since its launch in the country five years ago, Bolt has provided a more accessible, affordable and efficient mode of transportation, creating expanded and more inclusive entrepreneurial opportunities that enable more people to earn a sustainable living.

Recently, Bolt announced that it has surpassed 150 million customers in over 45 countries and 500 cities.

Also, Bolt announced there are now over 3.5 million partners, drivers and couriers, using the app to earn a living, including over one million in Africa alone.