Tanzania: How Land Use Secures Amani-Nilo Forest Corridor

Tanga — TANGA : THE Tanzania Forest Conservation Group (TFCG) has embarked on a special mission of rescuing the Amani-Nilo corridor.

Through the Connecting Amani and Nilo (CAN) Project, TFCG is reaching out to a number of villages in Muheza District, raising awareness and capacity building in conserving and restoring the biodiversity of the Amani Nature Forest Reserve.

Briefing Journalists' Environmental Association of Tanzania (JET) members who toured the Amani-Nilo corridor recently, the project's land use planning Officer Ewald Emily, said the project seeks to improve the management of the Amani-Nilo biodiversity corridor and increase stakeholder capacity to conserve biodiversity and sustainably manage natural resources.

"This is an all-inclusive affair and we are happy that we have managed to strengthen the capacity of communities to conserve the largest forested block within the East Usambara Mountains," explained Mr Emily.

According to Mr Emily, Land use planning was the best option of conserving the forest and resolve conflicts that pit communities that have a stake in the protected area.

"This is an all-inclusive affair and we are proud to have reached out to three villages of Kwezitu, Antakae, Kizerui, thanks to land use plan, these communities now live in harmony, compared to how the situation was a decade ago," he disclosed.

Through the project, TFCG capacitates community members, particularly women and youth to engage in sustainable income generating endeavors, while safeguarding the Amani-Nilo corridor, which links Nilo Nature Forest Reserve and Amani Nature Reserve.

The JET members pitched camp on the slopes of East Usambara Mountains on a fact finding mission, which is part of Tuhifadhi Maliasili, a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) five-year activity which addresses threats to animal movement and biodiversity in Tanzania.

JET is currently working with journalists from various media houses to sensitise stakeholders on the importance of conserving wildlife corridors for the well-being of human beings and the survival of wild animals.

Estimates show that there are about 62 wildlife corridors and migratory routes in Tanzania.