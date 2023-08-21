Botswana: Private Tertiary Institutions Key Partner in Growing Sector

Gaborone — Government acknowledges the role played by the private tertiary institutions in the economy as it helps in growing the education and training sectors as well as skills development.

The expansion of such institutions' infrastructure, particularly in the strategic areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics is therefore commendable.

Officially opening a new library and science laboratories at the Gaborone University College of Professional Studies Broadhurst campus recently, Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane said the move by GUC was a welcome development.

"Private universities and colleges such as yourselves are doing an excellent job as you serve the country in knowledge development, job creation and supporting community development in different ways," he said.

Mr Tsogwane said when government made the decision to sponsor tertiary students to local private colleges and universities more than 15 years ago, it was an investment in the private sector, which he said was now working side by side with government to develop the country.

He also said from humble beginnings 17 years ago, GUC had established more cutting-edge facilities to enable skills development in the country hence it deserved a pat on the back.

"Skills development remains a priority of government, which embraces participation of both private and public institutions through funding learners in all accredited higher education institutions," he said.

Mr Tsogwane said government had also set up quality control bodies such as Botswana Qualifications Authority and Human Resource Development Council to monitor standards and ensure that graduates were globally competitive.

He therefore advised institutions to develop relevant curriculum and ensure that skills taught were responsive to the needs of the economy.

He also congratulated GUC for its recent attainment of an ISO 9001 certification standard, which he said gave an assurance of the quality of education it offered.

For his part, vice chairperson of the Board of Governors for GUC, Dr Patrick Molutsi reiterated Mr Tsogwane's words that GUC owed its growth to change in policy by government to sponsor more students in local institutions.

"The decision was profound and relevant as it led to growth of tertiary education and the private education sector. It also saved government a lot of funds as it is more costly to send students abroad compared to locally," he said.

He also said the private education sector played a part in helping government fulfil most of its priorities, such as having a knowledge based economy.

For his part, GUC managing director, Dr Antoney Joseph said that the institution started with a few structures in 2006, and today boasted a total of many branches across the country in places such as Maun, Francistown and Mmopane.

"We continue to grow steadily and we are committed to achieving our aspirations of sustainable economic development, human and social development in line with Vision 2036 among other commitments. Our initiatives are aimed at enhancing Botswana's peace and stability served from good governance," he said.

He also affirmed the institution's commitment in channeling resources in the improvement of its physical infrastructure, which he said would enable them to broaden their programmes, cater for the school's physical needs and respond to the human resource needs of the country.

Dr Joseph also appreciated the support that his institution continued to get from the Ministry of Education and Skills Development.

BOPA