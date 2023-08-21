Somalia: Fresh Clashes Reported in Puntland Capital, Garowe Amid Political Tension

20 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — One police force officer was injured, after a clash last night between a group of gangs and police forces in Puntland capital, Garowe.

The confrontation that lasted for more than an hour involved the use of various types of weapons, including machine guns, which greatly disturbed the stability of Garowe.

The deputy commander of the Nugaal police force, Mohamud Bile Fardaful, accused the forces from Danab commando under Colonel Jim'ale Takar, of being behind the act.

The confrontation took place after the gunmen brought a civilian to the police station after torturing him for hitting his car on a vehicle they were driving.

The commander said a dispute led the gunmen to open fire on the police soldiers who were operating at the station. The police repulsed them and remained in their position.

However, the deputy police commander of the Nugal region said that the gunmen behind the violence would be brought to justice.

The city of Garowe has become a victim of armed robbers, who carry out acts of insecurity at night, including murder and robbery.

