Somalia: Police Arrest Alleged Al-Shabaab Operative With Nail Bomb Ingredients in Kiambu

20 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has arrested a man in Kiambu suspected of being a terrorist linked to the Somalia-based extremist group Al-Shabaab.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, led detectives to his house in Riruta area of Dagoreti, Kiambu County, where they recovered a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition, Sh31,000 in cash and 25kg of 4-inch nails suspected to be used as shrapnel in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

Officers also recovered five sachets of a white powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine, from his pockets.

Radicalisation literature containing extremist teachings linked to the al-Shabaab terrorist network was also found at his home.

"After conducting a background check on the suspect at the DCI-Anti Terror Police Unit headquarters, it was discovered that the suspect was a hardcore jailbird who had served 15 years behind bars at Shimo La Tewa Prison," the DCI's statement said.

The terror suspect is currently being questioned by anti-terror detectives before being charged in court on Monday.

NTV Kenya

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.