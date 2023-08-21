Somalia: Police Arrest Alleged Al-Shabaab Operative With Nail Bomb Ingredients in Kiambu

Nairobi, Kenya — The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has arrested a man in Kiambu suspected of being a terrorist linked to the Somalia-based extremist group Al-Shabaab.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, led detectives to his house in Riruta area of Dagoreti, Kiambu County, where they recovered a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition, Sh31,000 in cash and 25kg of 4-inch nails suspected to be used as shrapnel in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

Officers also recovered five sachets of a white powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine, from his pockets.

Radicalisation literature containing extremist teachings linked to the al-Shabaab terrorist network was also found at his home.

"After conducting a background check on the suspect at the DCI-Anti Terror Police Unit headquarters, it was discovered that the suspect was a hardcore jailbird who had served 15 years behind bars at Shimo La Tewa Prison," the DCI's statement said.

The terror suspect is currently being questioned by anti-terror detectives before being charged in court on Monday.

NTV Kenya