Ethiopia: Breaking News - Ethiopians Sweep Women's 10,000m At World Championships in Photo Finish

19 August 2023
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Dawit Tolesa

Gudaf Tsegaye sprinted to gold in the women's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in a time of 31:27.18.

Right on her heels was Letesenbet Gidey, who claimed silver in 31:28.16.

Ejgayehu Taye followed closely to take bronze in 31:28.31.

In the closest finish at the World Championships, Gudaf edged out Letesenbet by the slimmest of margins - just 0.98 seconds separating gold from silver. Ejgayehu finished just 0.15 seconds later.

Dutch runner Sifen Hassen, who was born in Ethiopia, surged into the lead in the closing laps and was on the cusp of victory. But as she battled Gudaf Tsegaye near the finish line, Hassen stumbled and fell.

Tsegaye powered ahead to retain her title.

