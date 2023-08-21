Western Sahara: Australia's Ruling Party Calls On UN to Organize Referendum On Self-Determination Without Delay

19 August 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Brisbane (Australia) — Australia's ruling Labor Party has called on the United Nations to organize a referendum for self-determination in Western Sahara without delay, in a recommendation unanimously approved during its conference held 16-19 August, in Brisbane, Australia.

The recommendation stated that the Australian Labour Party "strongly supports the efforts of the United Nations to enable the people of Western Sahara to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the 1990 settlement plan, and also supports the organization of the referendum for self-determination that the United Nations has promised to organize without delay".

The text of the recommendation added that "in order to ensure individual freedoms and human rights, the Australian Labor Party calls on the United Nations to mandate its referendum mission (MINURSO) to monitor and report on the human rights situation in the territory."

The representative of the Polisario Front in Australia, Mohamed Fadel Kamal, expressed his "deep satisfaction" that the ruling party in Australia adopted this important recommendation, which reaffirms the party's support for the inalienable right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination, and calls on the United Nations to organize the referendum as soon as possible.

The Sahrawi official stated that "this position indicates the international support enjoyed by the just cause of Western Sahara and the failure of the plans and maneuvers carried out by the Moroccan enemy to undermine the Sahrawi people's right to freedom and independence, as well as its failure in its attempts to circumvent international legitimacy."

