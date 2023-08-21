Morocco: Sahrawi Youth in Occupied Cities of Western Sahara Organize Protest Rally At Illegal Breach of Guerguerat

Guerguerat (Occupied Territories) — A group of Sahrawi youth in the occupied cities of Western Sahara organized a protest rally at the illegal breach of Guerguerat, condemning the systematic plundering of the Sahrawi people's resources and the flooding of the region with toxins and drugs.

Despite the military fortifications of the Moroccan occupation army and its police apparatus, the Sahrawi youth succeeded in organizing a protest rally at the illegal breach of Guerguerat, effectively disrupting the movement. Political slogans were raised demanding the departure of the Moroccan occupation and the empowerment of the Sahrawi people to reclaim their stolen rights.

In the same context, the Association for Monitoring the Resources and Protection of the Environment in Western Sahara renewed its solidarity with the Sahrawi youth, considering the rally an appropriate occasion to denounce the ongoing suffering of the Sahrawi people and their deprivation of sovereignty over their resources.

The association reiterated that the continuation of plundering only means the continuation of the suffering of the Sahrawi people and their deprivation of sovereignty over their resources. It called on the United Nations, the Security Council, and its mission for the referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) to fulfill their legal responsibilities towards the Sahrawi people.

The Association called on all free voices around the world to exert pressure and support the struggle to reclaim rights. It also warned the companies involved in plundering and the European parties seeking to legitimize it against the social and legal destructive consequences of their actions.