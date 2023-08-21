Kenya: Bitok's Big Plan for Kenya Volleyball After Election As Kvf Deputy President

Nairobi — Newly-elected Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) deputy president Paul Bitok says a revamp of the national men and women's league will be top of his agenda when he officially assumes office.

Bitok said the league will be restructured to align with that of the FIVB calendar so as to maintain a competitive environment in the local scene all year round.

"Coming into the federation as a technical expert, I now want to bring technical expertise. One of the things we will change is the national league, which has been played monthly or sometimes not being completed on time. We would want a national league that aligns with that of FIVB...starting in October and finishing in May. We would also want to improve it in a way that it is not being played monthly but twice in a week to maintain the competitive environment," Bitok said.

The longstanding national women's team coach was elected in absentia on Saturday in national polls held at the Nyayo Stadium as the immediate former deputy president, Charles Nyaberi, was elected the new president after garnering 117 votes to 103 for his closest challenger, David Kilundo.

Bitok described his election to the deputy president's post as an honour and a dream, having come a long way in the sport.

"It is a great moment for me...being elected in absentia. I am grateful to the people who trusted in me...believed in me and who have given me this chance as a leader of KVF. I know I have come from a very long way ever since I was a player. I started way back in 1996 when I joined Posta and then afterwards, KCB. It has been a really tough journey but thanks to those people who have been supporting me and helping me to remain disciplined and focused up to this stage that I have now become the deputy president of KVF," he said.

Bitok is presently with Malkia Strikers in Cameroon where the team is competing in the Africa Volleyball Women's Championships.

Kenya are due to play Nigeria in the quarters after breezing through their Pool B matches unbeaten against Burkina Faso, Uganda, Rwanda, Lesotho and Morocco.

The winner of the championships will earn an automatic slot to next year's Olympics in Paris, France.