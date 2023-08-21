Kenya: It's Coming Home! Faith Kipyegon Braces for Unprecedented Worlds Hat-Trick

Budapest, Hungary — Since returning from her 2018 maternity leave, middle distance super-lady Faith Kipyegon has won an Olympic gold medal, two World Championships and even shattered two record with vim and vigor!

But the 29-year-old, who holds two world records, believes the ongoing Budapest World Championships could be her another momentous outing in her already decorated career.

The medal-hungry Kenyan will be gunning for an unprecedented third consecutive title in 1500m when she lines up for the much-anticipated final race on Tuesday.

"My goal for 2023 is to win a record third world title in Budapest- it's coming home," quipped the soft spoken double Olympic champion who trains under the world-famous Global Sports Communications stable in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kipyegon has won seven individual gold medals across gigantic championships but Budapest could still be her most significant attempt of the season, by and large.

In Budapest she has promised to deliver a race of a lifetime ostensibly to uphold her status as the most decorated athlete at the World Championships.

Whatever is up her sleeves will be known when she lines up against the 2019 world champion Dutch's Sifan Hassan, compatriot and first timer Nelly Chepchirchir and Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji who is also the main contender.

Welteji is the 2018 World Under-20 800m champion.

Kipyegon: "We started the heats on Saturday on a positive note and now we are eagerly awaiting the final dash come Tuesday. I know it won't be a walk in the pack or a bed of roses for that matter. But one thing is for sure. My opponents will come hard at me but the essence will be to put my best foot forward to ensure that I win the all-important medal. I have said from the word go that my aim is to defend my world title but use the 5000m race to prepare for the future."

-Nelly Chepchirchir-

Meanwhile, Nelly Chepchirchir is overly excited about her maiden world's final slot.

"It's my first time at senior level and to qualify for my first final. It's quite an experience. On Tuesday I will give it my best shot in the final."

Chepchirchir is not intimidated by the experienced field of runners; neither has she suffer any stage fright.

"Faith has motivated and mentored me, so we will run to fly the country's flag high.," She added.

Asked about her strategy for Tuesday, Chepchirchir promised to take her race advesties as they come.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Budapest, Hungary-