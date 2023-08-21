Uganda Loses 87 People to Road Accidents in One Week

Police has revealed that 87 people lost lost their lives in road accidents between August 12 and August 19, 2023.

The revelation was made by Michael Kananura, the spokesperson, directorate of traffic at Uganda Police during their weekly security briefing.

Kananura attributed the fatalities to over speeding, wrong overtaking, eating while driving and concentration on phones while behind the wheel.

Police further said that out of a total of 438 accidents registered, 74 were fatal, 224 had serious injuries, 124 were minor.