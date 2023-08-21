Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Warns of Clampdown Should Citizens Protest Election Outcome

Zanu PF has warned the public against protesting the election outcome saying they have properly and adequately funded the security sector to clamp on any uprising as the country heads for polls on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Harare, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said unlike in 2018, this year police have received proper training to deal with protests during and after elections.

Mutsvangwa said the government has dedicated resources to training the police to fend off protests.

"I want to make another point clear because of ostracism and pariah status our police lacked training methods in 2018 when a peaceful election turned into violent closure, post-election and the jaded young policemen had to call in the army because there was no other buffer between him and a threatening crowd," Mutsvangwa said.

"This time we have dedicated resources and we want to thank the engagement and re-engagement. We have also properly prepared the police, giving them the necessary resources.

"So those who are violent seekers do not say we were not warned," he added.

In 2018, the Zimbabwe National Army as part of dispersing protesters, fired live ammunition and killed some civilians.

Government has set up an Electoral Court to address disputes arising from the electoral processes.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police is ready this time and we have an electoral court for instant justice about infractions of electoral regulations and procedures.

"We want to appeal to Citizens Coalition for Change to quickly make recourse to the Electoral Court if there are issues. That is where we test our institutions, those are stress tests of our institutions, we are not saying they are perfect but they need to be stress tested.

"Do not denigrate them, use them but if you are now going to use them as a substitute to make you a winner," warned Mutsvangwa.