South Africa: Young Farmers Crippled By Loadshedding

Load shedding is crippling rural black farmers as they struggle to pump water for their crops.

The emerging farmers from Umfolozi near Richards Bay rely on electricity to bring water from dams to their fields, but load shedding is playing havoc with their crops production.

The outcry was voiced during the launch of the Tshalabathi youth programme at Malamula by Umfolozi Mayor Xolani Bhengu.

"The biggest problem is load shedding. The farmers can't irrigate their fields because to pump water you need electricity," said Bhengu.

"We have approached the King Cetshwayo Municipality to assist with boreholes to overcome the crisis."

Ox-Mik Farming Organisation, which was formed by three young men, is facing the same crisis.

Mnqobi Lulama said that they are trying hard to grow produce and sustain their client base.

"We plant cabbage, maize, carrots, beans, spinach and potatoes. Our client base is very strong because we provide to supermarkets and various communities who buy our products" said Lulama.

"Due to the high demand, we have to make sure that we produce enough vegetables to sell to our core customers who are communities and to businesses."

Mnqobi and his colleagues Vela Zibane and Zenzo Nxumalo started their farming project in 2019 and have never looked back. But load shedding has caused the disruption of food security in many parts of South Africa as well as the emerging farmers in the Umfolozi.