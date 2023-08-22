South Africa: Forensics Took Four Hours to Reach Senzo's Crime Scene

The four-hour delay it took for a forensic officer to reach the murder scene of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has taken centre stage in the ongoing trial.

The trial, which resumed on Monday, is investigating the shooting and killing of Meyiwa in what appeared to be a robbery at the residence of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.

Forensic officer Thabo Mosia, a key witness, testified about his role in processing evidence at the crime scene on the fateful night.

However, it was revealed that he only received notification of the murder four hours after the incident.

Additionally, he was not provided with the address and was initially directed to the hospital where Meyiwa had been taken.

During cross-examination, defence advocate Zandile Mshololo questioned the officer about this significant delay.

During the four-hour window, there was reportedly a period when the crime scene was left in the custody of an individual without any police officers present.

"Did you receive a report that before you arrived the crime scene had been left to a person by the name of Mr Khumalo who was not a police member?" questioned Mshololo.

Mosia's response indicated that he had not been informed of this situation.

The delayed arrival of the forensic officer and the subsequent handling of the crime scene without proper police supervision raises important questions about the initial response to the incident.

The trial continues.

