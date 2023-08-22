South Africa: Families of the Five Western Cape Taxi Strike Victims Try to Pick Up the Pieces After Losing Their Loved Ones

Among those who died in the taxi strike were a 36-year-old worker from Gugulethu, an Atlantis taxi owner, a 33-year-old LEAP officer, a man transporting people to work and a 40-year-old British doctor.

For eight chaotic days, Cape Town was in the grip of a taxi strike that saw multiple incidents of violence, including five deaths. It has now been a week since the strike was called off by the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) after they reached an agreement with the City of Cape Town on the impoundment of taxis.

But the families of those who died in the volatile strike are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones.

Siphamandla Baba, a 36-year-old resident of Lotus, Gugulethu, was killed in Duinefontein Road, Nyanga, on the morning of Monday, 7 August. He was shot while looking for a way to get to work.

Baba was taken by ambulance to Heideveld Hospital, where he died.

His brother, Lubabalo, told Daily Maverick that he was there when Siphamandla was shot.

"I was there when it took place. The loss of my sibling in front of my eyes hurts. Around 7.30am, ubuti Siphamandla, a fellow employee, and I were at Nyanga Junction together. Because of the taxi strike, we were looking for other transport to get to work in Ottery.

"I stayed behind to buy cigarettes at one of the...