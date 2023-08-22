South Africa: Chinese President Xi Jinping Makes Rare Trip Abroad to Touch Many Bases in South Africa

analysis

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in South Africa on his fourth state visit to this country -- which is also only his second visit abroad this year. The visit underscores the importance which Xi attaches to South Africa, Africa and to BRICS and the Global South.

After Tuesday's abbreviated state visit in Pretoria, Xi and President Cyril Ramaphosa will head to Sandton for the opening of the 15th summit of BRICS, the bloc of emerging nations comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

For Xi, this rare venture outside China is an opportunity to kill several birds with one stone: to cement relations with Pretoria, which is China's key partner in Africa, and to meet the more than 30 African heads of state and government whom Ramaphosa has invited to participate in the Africa Outreach component of the BRICS Summit.

Xi will receive special treatment not only in being granted a state visit, but also in co-hosting with Ramaphosa a roundtable at the summit of African leaders. This is billed as a "mini-Focac", a reference to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation where the Chinese president meets almost all African leaders every three years for a full, dedicated summit....