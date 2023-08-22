South Africa: Gauteng Premier Urges Military Action Against Illegal Mining - South African News Briefs - August 22, 2023

Gauteng Premier Urges Military Action to Deal with Illegal Mining Crisis

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has once again urged the involvement of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and other law enforcement agencies to tackle the growing issue of illegal mining, reports The Citizen. He said the province has been gripped by a wave of violence and lawlessness brought on by unauthorised miners, who are often armed and dangerous. Lesufi expressed concern that routine police patrols are insufficient to address the problem, given the extent of the crisis. He called for a coordinated effort involving various law enforcement agencies, including the military, to combat the issue effectively.

Limpopo Police Investigate Death of Pupil Following School Fight

Limpopo police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old pupil who died two days after a fight on school property, reports TimesLive. The incident took place in Mahwelereng. A fight between two boys on August 18 resulted in one boy being injured and taken to the hospital. After being discharged on August 20, the injured boy returned home but experienced complications and subsequently died. The family raised questions about the circumstances of his death, learning from the school about the fight. The incident has now been reported to the police, prompting an inquest docket. The other student involved in the fight remains unlocated. The dead pupil has been identified as Wallen Tatesi Nthutse Ngoepe. Initial reports suggest he suffered a head wound during an altercation with another student at a matric school camp.

Sinkhole Swallows Refuse Compactor Truck in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town says it is retrieving a refuse compactor truck that fell into a sinkhole after a section of the road gave way while the vehicle was on the move, reports News24. The incident occurred in Lavender Hill. Emergency services, including a rescue team and a tow truck, were dispatched to the scene. A woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The City of Cape Town is assessing the area to determine the cause, which might include a sewer collapse. Authorities have cordoned off the affected area and have advised residents to avoid it for safety reasons. Contingency measures are being implemented to ensure minimal disruption to refuse collection in the region.

More South African news