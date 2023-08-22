Zimbabwe: Zim Elections - We Will Not Allow a Repeat of 2018 - Says Chamisa As He Turns Heat On ZEC, Mnangagwa

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has cranked up the pressure on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) over the printing of ballot papers to be used in Wednesday's general election which he says is key for a free and fair plebiscite.

The country has reached an election fever pitch with political parties ramping up their final campaigns ahead of Wednesday's crucial vote.

However, the opposition is up in arms with the electoral body over the availing of polling station-based voters roll and the printing of ballot papers that will be used Wednesday.

Addressing multitudes of his supporters Chamisa said the failure by ZEC to avail samples of ballot papers and the voters' roll is tantamount to being blindsided into an election.

"We have told ZEC that yakafamba kamwe haiteyewi. What you did in 2018, that rigging cannot be repeated again. I am a peace loving man. I love peace and I am going to maintain peace. Loving peace is not a weakness.

"We want to see the voters' roll you are going to use and that voters' roll must be authenticated so that we are not going to be surprised on the day. We want the ballot paper for the President and for the MPs to be given to us as samples so that we validate them.

"We want to know where you are printing the ballot paper so that we can have a security check. We do not want ghost ballot papers. We do not want ghost polling stations," said Chamisa.

Chamisa also added: "I have put the whole country, the region on notice that please respect the outcome of Zimbabwe. Respect the people of Zimbabwe. When we have voted we want that vote to be respected. They have tried to bring FAZ (Forever Associates Zimbabwe)."

ZEC has been entangled in controversies in the build-up to this year's elections, finding itself in battles with opposition.

The youthful leader accused ZEC of working in cahoots with Zanu PF creating an unlevel playing field.

This, observers, have pointed out as a recipe for another disputed election following the 2018 one that spilled into the constitutional court.

Chamisa also said that he will not rip apart the dignity of incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa should he clinch victory in the plebiscite.

"One of the gestures I am going to extend to outgoing President Mnangagwa. I will not strip you of your titles as the former head of state. Let us build the country together and advise where you can," said Chamisa.