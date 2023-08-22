Botswana: Gaborone Gets Ready for Gimc

Gaborone — Gaborone International Music Concert (GIMC) ninth edition returns with over 20 performances hosted on six stages from August 25-31.

The GIMC week will have revellers spoilt for choice with fitness and aerobics, jazz, poetry, comedy, clap-and-tap music as well as champagne and picnic stages at various days and venues around Gaborone.

Of note to this year's GIMC edition is the absence of the mass festival, which usually wraps the week-packed activities.

According to a press statement from GIMC management, the music festival will not happen due to the unavailability of a suitable venue matching the size of the anticipated crowd.

"The safety of our patrons, artistes, suppliers and all stakeholders is of paramount importance and cannot be left to chance," stated the press statement.

The event, which has become one of the biggest, not only in the country but in the region, will kick-start the week's events with a fitness challenge in August, with fitness instructors such as Grace Motswana, Chyna Mokaila, Mandisa and Moi'Killa and Kaone alongside Nana providing yoga for the sassy elegant fitness fanatics.

On August 26, jazz enthusiast will convene at Molapo Piazza to experience a night of soulful jazz performances from the very best of Botswana and South Africa jazz maestros.

The vibrant Nono Siile returns to the GIMC stage with her prowess of contemporary and Setswana traditional components displaying her Botswana heritage while embracing modern elements.

She excitedly shared her return to the GIMC jazz stage and said to her fans,

"It is amazing to be returning to GIMC jazz stage, clearly the management of GIMC and fans are happy with my work on stage," Siile said.

She promised fans a performance to remember, adding that she had enhanced her band and backing vocalists 'so it will be lit,' and with two more weeks of rehearsals she is excited to deliver the best for her fans.

She will be performing alongside Botswana's legendary geniuses Socca Moruakgomo and Banjo Mosele, as well as South Africa's soul-string crème Zonke and Vusi Nova.

Fans will be treated to the seamless blend of genres and cultural influences from Socca Moruakgomo - a more than just an entertainer, but a true reflection of cultural mosaic defining Botswana identity.

Representing the notion that music transcends cultural boundaries is Zonke, who is not only a singer, but producer and songwriter.

The charismatic artiste brings to the GIMC stage a fusion of soul, rhythm and blues as well as jazz elements.

While Vusi Nova, known for his frequent change of iconic style from what many say was an Usher look to flaunting that wrestling undertaker image and recently showing off his natural hairstyle with his Xhosa traditional gear look, the South African is expected to give Botswana fans an energetic and sweet melody rendition of his various genres, such as Gospel and umbhaqanga/Maskandi among others.

Among the GIMC week activities is the elegant GIMC Champagne Picnic, which stands out as a symbol of graceful style, sophistication, glamour and glitz, bringing together fashion enthusiasts and authorities not forgetting lovers of bubbly for a sheer indulgence.

The Champagne Picnic has over the years empowered and boosted the value chain of the entertainment industry with anyone and everyone who attends the event always striving to look their best and going an extra mile in makeover such as nails, make up, outfit, chic hairstyles to look the part.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the Champagne Picnic is the comedy stage promising a load up on laughs with a line up of iconic comedians such as Thapelo Seemise, also known as Tips Shampoo, Chester Missing, Boldwin Balls, Tumelo Depay, Johny Pula and Tricss among others.

Comedians are expected to take the fans on an incomparable journey of laughs and comedic brilliance.

The clap-and-tap stage is also one for the books with creative performance from Botswana and across borders delivering their best for the GIMC crowd.

Clap-and-tap stage will feature Ditsala Moreneng Gospel Choir, Baitshepi ba Jesu, Dineo tsa Tumelo, St John Metsimotlhabe Church Choir and others.

Tickets for GIMC are on sale at Webtickets Botswana.

BOPA