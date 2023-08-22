Ethiopia: Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, On the Situation in Ethiopia

press release

16 August 2023, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following closely and with grave concern, the continued military confrontations in the Amhara region of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's firm attachment to the constitutional order, territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to ensure stability in the country and in the Region

In this regard, the Chairperson strongly calls for the parties to immediately cease the fighting and ensure the protection of civilians. He further urges the parties to engage in dialogue to reach a peaceful solution.

The Chairperson reiterates the continued readiness of the African Union to support an inter-Ethiopian initiative in the pursuit of peace and stability.