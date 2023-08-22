Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Situation Report On Military Operations Progress

21 August 2023
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Office of the spokesperson of the armed forces issued Monday evening the daily situation report on military operations progress. Hereunder Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the text of the report:

General Command of the Armed Forces Monday, 21st August 2023

Situation report

The rebel militia of Hemedti today attempted once again to attack the armored corps and the ammunition complex at Al-Shajara military region. With the help of Allah and his Grace, the enemy received a decisive punishment from our forces and was destroyed and suffered huge losses in terms of personnel, equipment and weapons that are being counted. The chase on remnants of the fleeing militia continued until evening.

Hemedti's rebel militia today launched artillery strikes on Wad Albakhit in northern Omdurman, leading to the death of a civilian and the injury of others.

Our forces today carried out large combing operations in Omdurman and south Khartoum, in addition to the special missions forces carrying out their activities in all the cities in the capital.

We continue to monitor the movements and intentions of the rebel militia and are fully prepared to thwart them with the will of Allah.

Victory from Allah is near

Office of the spokesperson of the armed forces.

