Uganda Telecom Rebrands, Executives Promise Customers Reliable Network

Kampala, Uganda — Top government officials and executives at Uganda Telecommunications Corporation Limited have promised their clients a reliable voice, data, and related services following a rebranding exercise.

According to the company's Chief Operating Officer, Maggie Lutwama, the rebranding exercise involved having a new logo and tagline (your network our pride).

She said the icon attributes signify that it's a brand with no limitations and boundaries which emphasizes its network focus to reach every Ugandan.

"We are very excited and delighted as we birth our new logo and tagline," she said recently at an event held at the telco's head offices in Kampala.

The state minister for Privatisation and Investment Evelyn Anite described the rebranding as a new dawn of a new era in the government-owned telecom company.

"We are happy for Uganda and Ugandans for having a national telecom," she said, "This redevelopment of the company will help provide employment opportunities to youth out there."

UTCL's main clients are government ministries, agencies, and departments.

Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, emphasized the need to collaborate with the Uganda Communications Commission to give the national telecom carrier a boost to upgrade from 3G to 4G and higher networks.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said UTCL will be supported to operate given its responsibility of providing communication services and contributing to the development of the country

UTCL is 60% owned by the Ministry of Finance while the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology and National Guidance owns 40%.

Company executives must work towards beating competition from other sector players that recently unveiled 5G internet services in Kampala.