Uganda: UG Economic Forum 2nd Edition Kicks Off At Next Media Park

The eagerly anticipated second edition of the Ugandan Economic Forum was launched today at Next Media Park, drawing business leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss strategies for fostering economic recovery and growth in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Themed "Growing Business in the Post COVID Era," the forum aims to address the pressing issues facing Uganda's economy and explore innovative solutions to ensure a robust and sustainable future.

The diverse range of topics that will be covered during the televised forum, - August 28 to 1 September 1 include trade, commercial agriculture, tourism, monetisation of the economy, job creation, and wealth generation.

These discussions are poised to offer valuable insights and approaches to navigate the complexities of the current landscape.

Apollo Munghinda, the Principal communications officer at the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development (MoFPED) confirmed the Ministry's participation, noting that MoFPED has shown a firm commitment to propelling economic growth.

"We are determined to work in tandem with all stakeholders to foster economic revival and growth," stated Munghinda. "Improving wealth distribution, and amplifying the impact of government initiatives."

Etyang Emmanuel, Packaging engineer at Nile Breweries, stressed the pivotal role of the private sector in steering the economy towards recovery and development. He remarked, "These past years have not been kind to businesses, individuals, or the government. The time has come for us to collectively rebuild and redefine our economic landscape."

As the Ugandan Economic Forum 2nd Edition kicks off, it is evident that a diverse range of stakeholders are coming together to chart a path towards economic resurgence in the post-COVID era.

Hosted by Ben Mwine, General Manager at NEXTCOM, confirmed that the event is poised to serve as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the emergence of innovative solutions that will shape Uganda's economic trajectory in the years to come.

The Forum, which will air live on NBS Television, was inaugurated by the Next Media's Deputy CEO, Joe KIgozi. "This is more than just a forum, but a platform for conversation to take place. Global connectivity, inclusion of youth and women at the forefront of economic development is what we need, if we are to achieve our nation's development plans".