Uganda: Economic Forum Points the Way Forward to Post-Covid Recovery

Amidst the ongoing challenges catalyzed by the aftermath of Covid-19, the highly anticipated 2nd edition of the Uganda Economic Forum emerged as a beacon of hope and collaboration.

With its promise to facilitate essential dialogues, exchange of best practices, and joint endeavors, the forum was set to chart a resilient path forward for the nation's economic landscape.

Joe Kigozi, the Next Media Uganda Deputy Group CEO, highlighted the significance of addressing economic complexities during the COVID-affected times. He emphasized the forum's role in navigating these dynamic circumstances and fostering a deeper understanding of current economic trends. As the effects of the pandemic persisted, the forum's mission gained even more relevance.

Mr. Apollo Buginda, the Principal Economic Commissions Officer of the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to collaborating with Next Media Uganda and other partners.

Their shared goal was to ensure sustainable economic development and growth in Uganda. This partnership aimed to tackle the challenges brought about by the pandemic and drive the nation's economic progress.

Emmanuel Njuki, Legal & Corporate Affairs Lead at Nile Breweries Limited, brought to light a pressing issue in Uganda's alcohol industry.

He expressed concerns over the prevalence of illicit alcohol, accounting for nearly 65% of alcohol consumption in the country. This unregulated and unlicensed market posed risks of adulteration and unsafe consumption.

Amidst this challenge, Njuki acknowledged the role of Nile Breweries Limited in transforming farming communities from subsistence to commercial agriculture. This transformation underscored the company's contribution to the nation's economic development.

As the Uganda Economic Forum commenced, stakeholders from diverse sectors gathered to address these pressing issues and seek collaborative solutions.

The forum's dialogue is aimed to shape the economic trajectory of the nation, acknowledging the hurdles posed by the pandemic and other underlying challenges.

By bringing together government officials, business leaders, and experts, the forum fostered a sense of unity and purpose in charting a more resilient and prosperous future for Uganda.