Uganda: Taine Releases Debut Song,'Static'

Ugandan performer and self taught songwriter, Taine has released her debut song.

Named 'Static' the new melody is a low-tempo dance song that can be best enjoyed in a live atmosphere. It is a cocktail of different genres.

Static draws inspiration from dance-hall which can be heard best in the drum pattern, a core element of the song.

The song's structure and vocal delivery are both indicative of the Afro-pop inspiration within it.

The lyrics of the song utilize a minimalistic but confrontational attitude, adding to the mysterious energy of the song and making it more enjoyable to sing along to.

She originally conceptualized, produced, and wrote the song before it was later enhanced, mixed, and mastered by producer Axon and musician Joshua Baraka.

About Taine

The new kid on the block boasts of being a self-taught songwriter and record producer whose performances tend to involve intricate movement, singing, and audience interaction.

In the studio, she says she is inspired by various genres of music like alternative pop, Afro beats/afro-fusion, and hip hop, and continues to infuse them into her original creations.