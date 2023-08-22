Angola: Roller Hockey - Angola Defend African Title in Cairo

21 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Roller Hockey Team as of Tuesday will compete in the second senior males African Championship, set to happen until 26 August, in Cairo City, Egypt.

In this competition, Angola will defend the continental title conquered in 2019, in Luanda, by facing South Africa, Mozambique and Egypt.

In Cairo since Friday, the Angolan delegation is led by the head of the Angolan Skating Sports Federation (FAP), Dionísio Viegas, and one of his deputies, Orlando Graça.

The under-19 national team are also in Cairo to participate in the African championship of this category, alongside South Africa and Mozambique.

Still on Monday, the National Roller Hockey Team were received in an audience by the Angolan ambassador to Egypt, Nelson Cosme.

Angola are the title holders of this competition (conquered in Luanda in 2019) that gives access to the world championship.

VAB/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.