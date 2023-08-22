Angola: Roller Hockey - Angola Defend African Title in Cairo

Luanda — The National Roller Hockey Team as of Tuesday will compete in the second senior males African Championship, set to happen until 26 August, in Cairo City, Egypt.

In this competition, Angola will defend the continental title conquered in 2019, in Luanda, by facing South Africa, Mozambique and Egypt.

In Cairo since Friday, the Angolan delegation is led by the head of the Angolan Skating Sports Federation (FAP), Dionísio Viegas, and one of his deputies, Orlando Graça.

The under-19 national team are also in Cairo to participate in the African championship of this category, alongside South Africa and Mozambique.

Still on Monday, the National Roller Hockey Team were received in an audience by the Angolan ambassador to Egypt, Nelson Cosme.

Angola are the title holders of this competition (conquered in Luanda in 2019) that gives access to the world championship.

VAB/jmc