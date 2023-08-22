Angola and Cuba Work On Bilateral Economic Agenda 2024/2026

Luanda — Angola and Cuba are working on concluding the bilateral economic agenda for the 2024/2026 period, a diploma that is already being consulted between the parties.

The Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said this on Monday, who did not provide further details about the bilateral economic agenda.

At the end of signing ceremony of legal instruments between Angola and Cuba, aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez daid Angola is a country, in Africa, with which his country has a broader and more diversified cooperation.

"For this reason, we attach great importance to the signed agreements. Another agreement that we are working on together is the conclusion of the bilateral economic agenda for the 2024/2026 period, which is already being consulted between the Angolan and Cuban parties", said the Cuban statesman.

Miguel Bermúdez praised the results achieved at the meeting of the Governmental Commission with Angola, held in April this year, adding that the event marks the development of collaboration between the two countries.

In this meeting, the Cuban leader, once again, touched on the issue of the US embargo against Cuba, having thanked Angola for the position it has taken in this respect at an international level.

"This embargo has caused many limitations in the lives of Cuban men and women," he said.

Angola and Cuba maintain excellent cooperation relations in various areas such as security, education, health, transport, public works, construction, oil, sports, culture, tourism and agriculture. NE /OHA/ADR/NIC