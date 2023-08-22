South Africa: Veteran TV Journalist Derek Watts Dies

South African investigative journalist Derek Watts, best known for anchoring M-Net's multi-award-winning programme Carte Blanche, has died. Watts worked on Carte Blanche for more than three decades, and retired a few months ago to focus on his health.

He has more than 40 years of journalism experience, starting out as a writer for The Herald in Zimbabwe, then later joining the SABC News in South Africa before moving on to a sport magazine show on SABC as well.

Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, and continued his work at Carte Blanche while receiving his treatment. when the cancer spread. He leaves his wife Belinda and two children, Kirstin and Tyrone.