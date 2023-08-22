Mozambique: - At Least 25 Countries Have Confirmed Their Presence At Facim

Maputo — At least 25 countries have already confirmed their presence at the 58th edition of the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM), the major business event in Mozambique, which kicks off on Monday in Marracuene district, in the southern province of Maputo.

The number of countries represents a quantitative increase compared to the 2022 edition, in which 22 countries took part.

FACIM, which is being held under the slogan "Industrialisation: Innovation and Diversification of the National Economy', will also count on over 2,000 exhibitors. This year, FACIM will be held in person and will cover all sectors of economic activity on a national and international scale, with an emphasis on micro, small and medium enterprises.

According to the Minister of Industry and Trade, Silvino Moreno, who was speaking during the launch of the event, the current edition will introduce some innovations to make FACIM more attractive.

He cited as an example "the Lusophone pavilion, reserved for member states of the Portuguese speaking countries, where they will showcase their business and investment potential.'

"The northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado is the province of honour and is a special guest at the event, with the right to participate with a large number of exhibitors and a high-level delegation', the minister said, adding that the event will also exhibit Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics in the space reserved for science and technology institutions.

He added that the exhibition on AI and robotics serves as preparation for Mozambique's participation in EXPO 2025, which will take place in the Kansai region, in the Japanese city of Osaka, under the slogan "Designing the Society of the Future for Our Lives.'

The Sports Pavilion, under the responsibility of the Secretary of State for Sport, is also part of the innovation programme, which includes a space to promote the spread of sport and the sports industry.