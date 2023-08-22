Mozambique: - Edm Advances Three Million Dollars for Mphanda Nkuwa

22 August 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company (EDM) will advance the disbursement of three million dollars for the construction of a new hydro-electric dam at Mphanda Nkuwa on the Zambezi River, about 60 kilometres downstream from the existing dam at Cahora Bassa.

The disbursement is based on an agreement signed by HCB and Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the public company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam.

"The amount corresponds to EDM's co-participation and it must be made available by the end of the financial closure of the project. The costs of the project development are supported by EDM and HCB, the companies chosen by the government', reads the EDM document.

In May, the Mozambican government chose a consortium led by Electricity of France (EDF) as its preferred partner for building the Mphanda Nkuwa dam and power station.

The EDF consortium will hold 70 per cent of the shares in the Mphanda Nkuwa operating company, HMN. The other 30 per cent will be divided equally between EDM and HCB.

"The project will be an option for the high cost of electricity generation, and it may strengthen Mozambique's position in the sector of power export in the region', says the document.

The country's power sector currently has a capacity to generate 2,750 megawatts, and with Mphanda Nkuwa dam in operation, it is expected that the country will generate 4,300 megawatts.

The project includes a power station with an installed capacity of producing 1,500 megawatts, and a high voltage electricity transmission line running for 1,300 kilometres, from the Zambezi Valley to Maputo.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.