Uganda: Prime Minister Nabbanja Upgrades Health Centre III to Iv That Does Not Have a Working Ultrasound Scan

The recently upgraded Kasambya health centre IV has not had a radiographer for more than three years. Although the former health centre III has ultrasound scan on the premises, it has not been of use to residents.

The scan was donated by the former Kassambya County Member of Parliament Louis Gaffa Mbwatekamwa in 2019.

Several patients seeking ultrasound scan services who spoke to Nile Post confirmed that they have been turned away by the health centre.

Scovia Kansiime said she had been advised to travel 35 kilometres away to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.

Samuel Aheebwa, the Kassambya Health Center IV in-charge, acknowledged that the facility does not have a radiographer.

He explained that government, as a matter of policy, does not assign radiographers to health centre III's which is what it was. He hopes that with the upgrade, the health centre IV will soon have a radiographer.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja recently announced the upgrade of the health centre.

Nabbanja further revealed that government had contracted UPDF engineers with a budget of shs 540m to construct a theatre and general ward.