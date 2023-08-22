Uganda: Prime Minister Nabbanja Upgrades Health Centre III to Iv That Does Not Have a Working Ultrasound Scan

22 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Fred Ssewajje

The recently upgraded Kasambya health centre IV has not had a radiographer for more than three years. Although the former health centre III has ultrasound scan on the premises, it has not been of use to residents.

The scan was donated by the former Kassambya County Member of Parliament Louis Gaffa Mbwatekamwa in 2019.

Several patients seeking ultrasound scan services who spoke to Nile Post confirmed that they have been turned away by the health centre.

Scovia Kansiime said she had been advised to travel 35 kilometres away to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.

Samuel Aheebwa, the Kassambya Health Center IV in-charge, acknowledged that the facility does not have a radiographer.

He explained that government, as a matter of policy, does not assign radiographers to health centre III's which is what it was. He hopes that with the upgrade, the health centre IV will soon have a radiographer.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja recently announced the upgrade of the health centre.

Nabbanja further revealed that government had contracted UPDF engineers with a budget of shs 540m to construct a theatre and general ward.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.