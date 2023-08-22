East Africa: EAC Nations to Formulate Action Plan On How to Deal With Ebola Virus Outbreaks

DR Congo is applying lessons learned from defeating Ebola to the fight against Covid-19

East African countries are coming together to chart a way forward with handling the recurrent Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreaks.

The International Federation of Red Cross and the Uganda Red Cross Society, in close collaboration with the government's Ministry of Health, are spearheading a pivotal high-level meeting.

This two day gathering is a convergence of nations from the East African region, united by a common objective: to forge a collective defense against the ravages of EVD.

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Munyonyo region, the meeting is poised to be a crucible of knowledge-sharing and collaboration, propelling efforts in epidemic preparedness, with a sharp focus on Ebola Virus Disease.

Uganda's own history is punctuated by over five EVD outbreaks, with the most severe striking in the early 2000s and a recent resurgence in Mubende District last year.

As Uganda's triumphant strides in curbing these outbreaks garner attention, the nation stands as an exemplar in fortifying others against the menace of disease outbreaks.

In Munyonyo, a consortium of nations from the African continent is converging, pooling their knowledge and tactical expertise to wage a united battle against such calamities.

Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, the Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the significance of this collaborative effort, underscoring the collective mission to safeguard the health and well-being of East African communities.

As the symposium progresses, the voices of key stakeholders echo the urgency of collaborative action.

Pape Mouse Tall, Head of the International Federation of Red Cross, resonated with the prevailing sentiment, affirming the significance of innovative strategies in averting epidemic outbreaks.

This is mirrored by Robert Kwesigwa, Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross, who emphasised the pressing need for regional governments to pool resources and create dedicated budgets for epidemic preparedness, in the interest of collective defense.

This high-level meeting, with its rich tapestry of expertise, solutions, and strategies, holds the promise of catalyzing a united front against the dire threat of epidemic outbreaks.

The eyes of the region are steadfastly trained on Kampala as the birth of a collaborative safeguard takes center stage.

In a world grappling with the challenges of health crises, this assembly represents a beacon of hope, resolute in its pursuit of collective security and resilience.