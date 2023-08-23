South Africa: Journalist Derek Watts Passes Away

opinion

The curtain has fallen on the life of the legendary broadcaster and iconic Carte Blanche presenter, Derek Watts.

The news of his passing was confirmed on Tuesday, after a short battle with cancer.

Watts hailed from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, where his journey into the hearts of millions began.

He became a staple on the investigative show Carte Blanche, his name synonymous with quality journalism and insightful reporting.

He presented the celebrated show for over 35 years before he stepped away in July to focus on his health.

Beyond the screen, the 74-year-old also showcased his skills as an MC, guest speaker, and media trainer.

He enjoyed an impressive career spanning more than three decades.

The news anchor made headlines of his own on 2 April when he faced a massive challenge -- relearning how to walk after a collapse in Hoedspruit the previous month.

The incident was initially suspected to be a stroke.

But Watts shared a tweet from his recovery bed at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, revealing that he was grappling with severe sepsis.

Despite the daunting prognosis, he fought with characteristic resilience, determined to regain his stride.

On Tuesday, the news of his loss is reverberating across the nation.

Derek Watts leaves behind a legacy etched in the hearts of millions, a testament to the impact of his work, and a reminder that even in the face of adversity, his spirit remained unbroken.

Compiled by staff writer