Zimbabwe: Cricket Legend Heath Streak Dies Aged 49

23 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe legendary cricketer and former national team captain Heath Streak has died aged 49.

One of Zimbabwe's greatest cricketers of all time, Streak, died on Tuesday.

Streak was in May reported to be battling cancer and "undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa."

The Bulawayo-born cricket legend, who was ranked amongst the world's leading bowlers at the peak of his athletic prowess, is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket.

The fast bowler took 216 Test wickets at an average of 28.14 and scored 1990 runs at 22.35. In ODIs, Streak took 239 wickets at 29.82 and scored 2 943 runs at 28.29.

Streak played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2005, before going to coach the national side.

In 2021, Streak was given an eight-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for corruption which he took "full responsibility" for.

