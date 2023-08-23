South Africa: Tributes to Gentle Giant Derek Watts Pour in After the Death of a National Broadcasting Treasure

The Carte Blanche team paid tribute to Derek Watts in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
22 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

A consummate professional and national treasure, Carte Blanche's Derek Watts died on Tuesday at the age of 74 after a short battle with cancer.

Two months after stepping away from the camera to focus on his health, South Africa's beloved TV broadcaster and veteran journalist, Derek Watts, succumbed to cancer on Tuesday in the company of his loved ones.

In a statement, Carte Blanche executive producer John Webb expressed deep sadness at the news.

"Having been with Carte Blanche from the beginning, Derek became synonymous with the show, and we acknowledge that it's largely because of him that we have become who we are.

"Derek was a consummate professional and a dyed-in-the-wool television journalist. But, more importantly, he was a profoundly decent and kind man. We will miss him."

In 2022, Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that spread into his lungs. In April this year, he was admitted to the ICU following a suspected stroke while on holiday with his family. Lying in his hospital bed at the time, he remained in high spirits.

In a video posted on social media, he said: "Looks scary, but collapsed with a suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super-pro Milpark Hospital ICU."

At 2 metres tall, Watts was a towering figure. He was born in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. At the age of five,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

