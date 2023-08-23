South Africa: Senzo-Accused Want Colour Postmortem Photos

22 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The five men accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have requested to see the postmortem photographs of the crime scene in colour.

The prosecutor, George Baloyi, presented evidence from Col Thobeka Mhlahlo, a police expert who attended the crime scene after the murder in 2014.

Baloyi asked the court to prevent the postmortem photographs from being shown to the gallery.

However, the defence lawyer, Zandile Mshololo, countered this request by asking that the accused be provided with the photographs.

When asked if black and white copies would suffice, the accused said they wanted to see the images "in colour."

In the trial of the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have all pleaded not guilty.

Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo, a fingerprint expert, photographer, and draughtsman, took to the stand to detail her investigation process at the crime scene.

She mentioned discovering a bullet tip behind glass jars on a kitchen cupboard and provided insights into the photographs and fingerprint investigations.

The trial continues.

