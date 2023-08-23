South Africa: All Suspects Plead Guilty in Deokaran Murder Case

22 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

All six suspects arrested for the murder of Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran have pleaded guilty.

Deokaran, a high-ranking whistleblower, was assassinated outside her home in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, in August 2021.

Her murder followed her exposure of suspicious payments amounting to millions of rands from Tembisa Hospital.

The suspects were caught quickly in the days following the murder and have now entered a plea and sentence agreement in the Johannesburg High Court.

This development marks a crucial step in the legal proceedings surrounding the case.

The murder of Babita Deokaran shines a spotlight on the risks whistleblowers face in exposing corruption and wrongdoing.

The court proceedings are ongoing, and further updates are anticipated as the case progresses.

